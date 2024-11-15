Comets in Preseason Training Camp

November 15, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The reigning Eastern Conference champion Kansas City Comets have been hard at work the past two weeks of Preseason Training Camp as they prepare for the quickly approaching 2024-25 MASL season.

Head coach Stefan Stokic is entering his second season since taking the helm. He is excited to continue the team's progress under his leadership last season.

"Preseason is going really good," Stokic said. "The boys are working hard; the environment and culture has been unbelievable."

While the Comets return much of last year's team, they have also introduced a cast of new players for this season. "The new players that we signed are making a big impact and blending in very well with the returning players from last year," Stokic said. "But we still have a lot of work to do in preparation for our first games against St. Louis and the season."

Fans should be excited to see all the new additions, including the return of defender Lesia Thetsane via trade with Harrisburg. MASL veterans like former St. Louis Ambush star Marcel Berry and Guerrero Pino, who returns to the Comets after winning a couple of Ron Newman Cup championships with San Diego, will provide fresh perspectives. The recently signed Kansas City native Leonel Palma will bring youthful energy to the defense.

"These past two weeks have met our expectations," said Comets assistant coach Matt Gordon. "The returning players are in good form and we are excited about what we are getting from the new players. The team's identity is already clear, and that makes it exciting as we look towards our first game."

The Comets came agonizingly close to the championship last season but ultimately fell to the Chihuahua Savage in two hard-fought games decided by a single goal. That will only fuel the team this year to finish the job and lift the Ron Newman Cup at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Comets will start the season with a Thanksgiving weekend doubleheader with the St. Louis Ambush, first vising St. Louis on Black Friday. The Comets and Ambush will meet again for the home opener on Sunday, December 1. Head to kccomets.com/tickets for information on single-game tickets and season tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 15, 2024

Comets in Preseason Training Camp - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.