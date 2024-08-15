Phan-Favorite Theme Nights and Exciting New Promotions

Allentown, PA - Get set for another unforgettable season as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are thrilled to announce an exciting promotional lineup filled with the return of Phan-favorite theme nights and all-new additions for 2024-25!

Lock in the fun for the whole family NOW with the Prime Ticket Plan, which includes tickets to the biggest and best promotional nights of the season, before single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 9th at 10:00 a.m.

Don't miss out as the 2024-25 season kicks off on October 12th when the first 5,000 people in attendance receive an Opening Night rally towel.

The highly anticipated Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL) series is back by popular demand, bringing even more energy and entertainment to every Saturday home game on the Service Electric Stage, throughout the season. Fans can look forward to electrifying live performances from some of their favorite local artists, including returning stars DJ Jamal Night, Liquid A, and Angel B Live. But that's not all-this season, we'll be turning up the volume with new local bands making their SNHL debut!

Among many returning favorites, fans can now look forward to exciting new theme nights as well! Grab your favorite pair of lederhosen and join the Phantoms in celebrating the newly added Oktoberfest game on October 19th. The first 3,000 guests aged 21 and over will take home a Phantoms-themed stein, courtesy of Max and Butters. Additionally, comic book and pop culture enthusiasts won't want to miss Phan Con (March 22nd), a night perfect for Comic-Con lovers!

Don't miss out on some of our other exciting giveaways throughout the season! Following the popular white-out knit hat from last season, fans can score a Black-Out themed knit hat on January 10th.

We also look forward to our youth centric giveaways, a meLVin youth jersey (January 25th), and a cozy meLVin youth knit hat (December 20th), both for kids 14 and under. Make sure you're there to grab these exclusive items and show your Phantoms pride!

Other promotional schedule highlights include the popular returns of the annual Big Woody's Teddy Bear Toss (December 7th), the World's Largest Puck Drop on New Year's Eve (December 31st) presented by Penn Community Bank, Flyers Affiliation Night with a special appearance from Gritty (November 30th), meLVin's Birthday (February 16th), Kid's Takeover (March 16th), Los Phantasmas Night (April 5th), Star Wars Night (April 12th) and more!

Plus, meet and interact with your favorite Phantoms players during postgame skate (November 9th), player photos (December 28th), and player autograph sessions (February 8th) presented by NJM Insurance.

Additionally, fans can once again enjoy $1 Dog Nights presented by Berks Foods every first Friday home game of each month, and Wednesday Happy Hours featuring $2 select drafts.

And these are only the beginning...stay tuned for details on even more exciting gameday promotions and giveaways!

PHANTOMS 2024-25 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

Saturday, October 12, 2024 (7:05) - Opening Night, Rally Towel Giveaway (5,000)

Saturday, October 19, 2024 (7:05) - Oktoberfest, Phantoms Stein Giveaway presented by Max and Butters (3,000 - 21 & over)

Sunday, October 27, 2024 (3:05) - Haunted on Hamilton

Saturday, November 9, 2024 (7:05) - Post Game Skate with Players presented by NJM Insurance

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (7:05) - Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen

Saturday, November 30, 2024 (7:05) - Flyers Affiliation Night featuring Gritty

Saturday, December 7, 2024 (7:05) - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's

Friday, December 20, 2024 (7:05) - meLVin Youth Knit Hat presented by LVHN Reilly Children's Hospital (2,500 - 14 & under)

Saturday, December 28, 2024 (7:05) - Post Game Photos with Players presented by NJM Insurance

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 (7:05) - New Year's Eve, World's Largest Puck Drop, Light-up Sticks presented by Penn Community Bank (5,000)

Friday, January 10, 2025 (7:05) - Black Out Knit Hat Giveaway (5,000)

Saturday, January 25, 2025 (7:05) - meLVin Youth Jersey (2,500 - 14 & under)

Saturday, February 8, 2025 (7:05) - Post Game Autographs with Players presented by NJM Insurance

Sunday, February 16, 2025 (3:05) - meLVin's Birthday

Saturday, March 1, 2025 (7:05) - Margaritaville Night

Friday, March 14, 2025 (7:05) - St. Patrick's Day

Sunday, March 16, 2025 (3:05) - Kids Takeover

Saturday, March 22, 2025 (7:05) - Phan Con

Saturday, April 5, 2025 (7:05) - Los Phantasmas

Saturday, April 12, 2025 (7:05) - Star Wars Night

