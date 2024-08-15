Wolves Donate Medical Equipment to Notre Dame College Prep Athletics

GLENVIEW, Ill. - In continued efforts to give back to the community, the Chicago Wolves have donated sports medical supplies to Notre Dame College Prep in Niles, Ill.

The thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies donated by the American Hockey League franchise will be utilized during the Dons' athletic programs beginning with the Fall Sports schedule.

The donation process was spearheaded by Wolves owner Don Levin, Wolves Vice Chairman/Governor Wendell Young and Notre Dame College Prep Head Athletic Trainer Kevin Kacer.

"This is so crucial to our athletic program," said Kacer, who was the Wolves' athletic trainer for 29 seasons before recently joining Notre Dame College Prep. "This is a high school setting so our training budget is pretty limited and this is going to be very, very helpful."

Said Young: "The Wolves are thrilled to do our part to help Notre Dame College Prep by donating these supplies. We look forward to following along as the Dons have a successful year both in the classroom and on the playing fields."

