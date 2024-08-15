Petruzzelli Signs with Phantoms

August 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli for the 2024-25 season.

Petruzzelli, 25, is a big 6-5, left-handed catch netminder from Wilbraham, MA who played for the Toronto Marlies the last three seasons. Last year, Petruzzelli went 6-8-2, 3.55, .867 with Toronto and also played in seven games in the ECHL with Newfoundland where he was 4-3-0, 3.70, .881.

A third-round selection of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Petruzzelli has played in 47 career AHL games with Toronto going 22-17-4, 3.17, .894 and also 30 ECHL games with Newfoundland where he was 20-9-5, 2.40, .916. He was selected to the ECHL All-Rookie team and also ECHL Second All-Star Team in 2021-22 when he finished 16-6-1, 2.01, .927 in helping lead the Growlers to the Kelly Cup title.

Petruzzelli was a standout at Quinnipiac University over his four seasons of NCAA hockey where he finished as ECAC Goaltender of the Year and was a Hobey Baker Finalist and Mike Richter Award Finalist during his senior campaign in the 2020-21 season. In 94 career collegiate appearances with the Bobcats, he was 49-27-8, 2.17, .915.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begin the 2024-25 season with Opening Night at PPL Center on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Phantoms Premier Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are available now. Your year-long membership includes tickets to all Phantoms home games inside PPL Center as well as year-round benefits and experiences exclusive to Premier Members.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.