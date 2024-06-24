Peyton Long Recognized as Pitcher of the Week

(Gary, IN) The American Association of Professional Baseball announced that starting pitcher, Petyon Long, is this week's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week. Long was given the title after fantastic performances in Game 1 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (which led to a series sweep) and in Game 3 against the Lincoln Saltdogs (which gave the RailCats the series victory).

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers organization, making it as high as single-A in 2021. He then did not play in 2022 and stepped back on the rubber in 2023 when he joined the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League. This year is Long's first with the RailCats, and he has become a fantastic starter for them as the season has aged.

Over the two games, the Iowa native pitched 14 total innings, allowing 8 hits and surrendering only one run (which was earned). He also struck out six batters and walked only two, and his ERA dropped from 5.64 to 4.06 on the season. Long is one of two RailCats this season to win Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week honors, following Andres Diaz who won the title the first week in June.

The RailCats will begin a series with the Kane County Cougars tomorrow, with the first pitch at 6:45 PM. Every game of the series will be streamed live on AABaseball.TV, WE.FM 95.9, and Mixlr.

The RailCats will be at home for Youth and Senior Day, presented by AARP Indiana, on Wednesday, June 26th. It will also be Pierogi Wednesday, where fans can get $1 Pierogies and $5 Craft Beer. For tickets, visit RailCatsBaseball.com or call 219-882-2255.

