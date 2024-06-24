Offense Stymied in Series Finale

Geneva, Illinois - One run in the first inning held up for seven innings, but three runs in the eighth inning led the Kane County Cougars to a 3-1 win to take the series from the Lake Country DockHounds.

Brett Conine was excellent once again for the DockHounds. He got through seven shutout innings to hold onto the lead for Lake Country while striking out five.

One run was not enough support, as the first four reached in the eighth, the final on an intentional walk, and three runs ultimately scored.

Matt Mullenbach did his thing entering with the bases loaded while the game was tied with no outs. He faced three batters, all of which hit ground balls, but the DockHounds infield was unable to turn two on the first, but cut down the go-ahead run at the plate. The next snuck through the shift for two runs, with the final being a double play.

Demetrius Sims smashed his third home run of the season with two outs in the first inning for the DockHounds lone scoring play of the day. There were ample opportunities to add on throughout, but nothing materialized.

With two series down on the longest road trip of the season, Lake Country will visit the Milwaukee Milkmen for the first time this season for three games, beginning Tuesday, before returning to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Friday.

