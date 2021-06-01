Petrovek Named President, Alternate Governor of Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that Brian Petrovek has been hired to serve as president and alternate governor of the Colorado Eagles. Petrovek most recently served as CEO and alternate governor for the AHL's Stockton Heat from 2017 to 2020. In addition, he has previously led the American Hockey League's Adirondack Flames (2014-15), Portland Pirates (2000-14) and Utica Devils (1987-90), as well as serving as team president of the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder (2015-17). Petrovek's professional experience also includes hosting three league All-Star Classics, including the AHL All-Star Game in Portland, Maine in both 2003 and 2010, and the ECHL All-Star Classic in Glens Falls, New York in 2017.

"I could not be more excited to accept this position with the Colorado Eagles," said Petrovek. "This organization is one of the most accomplished in the world of minor-professional sports, and I am excited to help grow the Eagles to even greater heights. We have a dynamic group in the front office, world-class ownership, a premiere affiliation with the Colorado Avalanche and a fanbase that is second to none. That combination made this an opportunity that is among the most exciting of my career."

Petrovek's resume also boasts a senior management position with the NHL's New Jersey Devils, where he served as the Vice President of Marketing for four seasons under Lou Lamoriello (1989-1993). After six years with the Devils' organization, Petrovek accepted a position with USA Hockey, where he worked for seven years as deputy executive director (1993-2000) and as executive director of the USA Hockey Foundation during his final two years (1990 -2000) in Colorado Springs. Petrovek served as Team Leader for Team USA at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey and for the United States Men's Team at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. Petrovek worked with Team USA during its championship run at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey and was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame with the team in 2016.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be able to bring in an individual who is as accomplished in the worlds of both hockey and business as Brian," said Eagles owner, CEO, and governor Martin Lind. "The wealth of experience that he brings to the table will help us achieve the lofty goals that we have set for this team and this region for the years and decades to come."

Petrovek was an All-American goaltender at Harvard before being selected by the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and the WHA's Edmonton Oilers in 1975. He was inducted into the Harvard University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998.

Petrovek has built a long history of community service and leadership, most recently spending the past year as president and CEO of United Way of York County in Kennebunk, Maine. He also served on the boards of the United Way of Greater Portland and United Way of San Joaquin County.

