Hit the Trail for the Inaugural Penguins 5K

June 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will host the inaugural Penguins 5K, benefitting the Penguins GOALS Foundation, taking place at 9:00am on Sunday, August 22 at the Back Mountain Trail.

Racers can take part in the competitive run, featuring prizes for the top overall male and female participants, while those simply looking to come out and enjoy the morning can pull on their walking shoes and 'waddle' along.

All participants will receive a Penguins 5K T-Shirt, a commemorative finisher puck, and a free voucher to a Penguins home game during the 2021-22 season.

Cost of the run/walk is just $35, and all proceeds will benefit the Penguins GOALS Foundation, which dedicates time, resources, and financial support to organizations committed to bettering the lives of the people of northeast Pennsylvania.

For more information on the Penguins 5K, contact Jillian Heller at jheller@wbspenguins.com.Â To register for the event, please visit bit.ly/Penguins5K .

