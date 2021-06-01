Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

June 1, 2021 - NBA G League (G League)







This past week the Bakersfield Condors became the American Hockey League Pacific Division Champions; the National Lacrosse League awarded an expansion team to Las Vegas, Nevada for the 2022-23 season; and the NBA G League Stockton Kings named Bobby Jackson their new head coach. Highlights from this week are from the American Hockey League, ECHL, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, BIG3, Major League Soccer League, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Indoor Football League, The Spring League and Major League Rugby.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Bakersfield Condors claimed the John D. Chick Trophy as Pacific Division Champions by virtue of their 3-2 win in Game 3 over the Henderson Silver Knights at T-Mobile Arena. It is the second Pacific Division Title for the Condors in three seasons, having previously won the division and the best record in the AHL during the 2018-19 season.

Highlights from Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

ECHL

ECHL Plays of the Week

ECHL Saves of the Week

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced that Macon Baptista of the Macon Mayhem has been selected as the 2020-2021 SPHL Most Valuable Player. The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined by a vote of league representatives. The North York, Ontario native led all players with a +23 rating, four game-winning goals (tied) and three short- handed assists while finishing second in the SPHL in points (43) and shorthanded points (five). Baptista also ranked third in assists (26) and shorthanded goals (two - tied) while finishing fourth in goals (17) in leading Macon to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions.

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Macon Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr has been named the 2020-21 SPHL Coach of the Year. It is the second time Kerr has received the honor as he was the recipient of the award in the 2016-17 season after leading the Mayhem to both the regular season and league championships. Kerr was the architect of a Mayhem team that finished 32-6-4 this season and received the William B. Coffey Trophy as league regular season champions, setting an SPHL record for the highest winning percentage (.810) in the process. Under Kerr's guidance, Macon also set a league record for the stingiest defense, allowing 2.00 goals per game (84 goals in 42 games).

North American Hockey League

NAHL Plays of the Week

National Women's Hockey League

The National Women's Hockey League announced that the Metropolitan Riveters Hockey Club will undergo a sale and transfer of ownership from W Hockey Partners to BTM Partners. John Boynton will serve as the club's Chairman. Boynton is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneur and president of Firehouse Capital. BTM Partners also currently own and operate the NWHL's Boston Pride and Toronto Six with the organizations led individually by owners Miles Arnone and Johanna Boynton respectively.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Las Vegas is getting another professional sports franchise. Billionaire Joe Tsai has reached an agreement to bring a National Lacrosse League expansion team to Sin City. Co-founder of ecommerce giant Alibaba, Tsai owns the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and another NLL franchise, the San Diego Seals. The club, which doesn't yet have a name or a home venue, will be the NLL's 15th franchise when it debuts in the 2022-23 season.

The National Lacrosse League, sent out a tweet confirming the announcement.

New Saskatchewan Rush Governor & Owner Colin Priestner dives into the acquisition of the franchise and exciting plans for the future!

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner records her 13th regular season dunk midway through a game against the Dallas Wings!

The Seattle Storm announced that Dan Hughes will be retiring from the WNBA. Hughes' tenure in the league has spanned 20 years including coaching assignments with Charlotte, Cleveland, San Antonio, Seattle. In his first year in Seattle, Hughes guided the team to a league-best 26-8 record, an 11-win improvement from the previous season; clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs; and swept the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals to earn the third title in franchise history.

The Las Vegas Aces were under-manned, but that didn't stop them from having a career night as Chelsea Gray posted season highs of 19 points and 12 assists, and five other members of the team scored in double figures in a 113-77 win over the visiting Indiana Fever. The 113 points is the most scored by the team in franchise history.

NBA G League

The Sacramento Kings named assistant coach and Kings legend Bobby Jackson as head coach of the team's NBA G League affiliate, Stockton Kings. Jackson becomes head coach having spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach/player development coach for the Sacramento Kings under head coach Luke Walton. Jackson spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant player development coach and the previous three seasons as a collegiate scout for the organization. He has also served as a regional scout and player development coach for the Kings (2010-2012) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2013).

Bobby Jackson has been named head coach of the Sacramento Kings' NBC G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. The former Kings player has been an assistant coach/player development coach for Sacramento for the past two seasons under the Kings' head coach Luke Walton. He also has worked as a collegiate scout for the Kings.

BIG3

Big3 hopeful Trey Fassett heads to Vegas for 2021 combine. Torey Fassett may have come in under the radar, but he turned heads from the get-go. Despite taking an elbow to the eye early in the day, Torey kept getting buckets! Don't sleep on this guy!

Big3 DC ticket winner Devin Sweetney. Meet Devin Sweetney, former NBA player from Washington, D.C. After getting "snubbed" in 2019, is the timing right for Sweetney in 2021?

Big3 Dallas ticket winner Terrance Thomas. Terrance Thomas, a personal trainer and aspiring head coach, proved to BIG3 evaluators that he deserved a spot in the Combine showing out during Dallas tryout earning an all-expense paid ticket to Vegas.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

A day after turning 19, Gianluca Busio scored this stunning free kick vs. Houston Dynamo!

Mid-Air Cheeky Flick Goal Scored by Atlanta United's Erik Lopez

National Women's Soccer League

Verizon Save of the Week - Erin McLeod, Orlando Pride

On Episode 1 of NWSL Look Back North Carolina Courage midfielder Merritt Mathias relives a special goal that capped off a long road back and started a new chapter in her career.

NWSL Challenge Cup Field Level - A classic decided the 2021 Challenge Cup Championship.

United Soccer League Championship

USL Championship Player of the Week - Aiden McFadden, Atlanta United 2

USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner - Daniel Bruce - New Mexico United

United Soccer League One

USL League One Goal of the Week Winner - Marios Lomis - Greenville Triumph

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

IFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021: John Pettit. John Pettit is one of the most successful front office executives in the history of the IFL. Pettit led the Iowa Barnstormers into the IFL and helped the organization claim the IFL championship in 2018.

National Arena League

The Jersey Flight have announced that former Atlantic City Blackjacks offensive coordinator and longtime AFL QB Shane Stafford has been hired as the Flight QB Coach and Offensive Quality Control Coach. "Shane definitely makes us a better staff and team," GM/HC Terrence Foster said. "His years of experience as a player and as a Coordinator will add to a locker room that is full of veteran players and coaches. When he became available he was a must have in this organization."

The Spring League

He's got a prolific 25 year NFL career that includes multiple Super Bowl rings, but for Kevin Gilbride there's something different about being a head coach at the development level. For him, it's really what coaching is all about.

Generals QB Ryan Mallett has been a starter at two Power 5 schools and multiple NFL teams. He found a niche as a high school coach in Arkansas but when the phone rang with the opportunity to play in The Spring League, he had to lace the cleats up one last time to see if he could get back to the NFL level again.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Top 5 Tries - Round 10

Biggest Hits - Week 10

