Macon's Mason Baptista Named SPHL Most Valuable Player

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Wednesday announced that Macon Baptista of the Macon Mayhem has been selected as the 2020-2021 SPHL Most Valuable Player.

The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined by a vote of league representatives.

The North York, Ontario native led all players with a +23 rating, four game-winning goals (tied) and three short- handed assists while finishing second in the SPHL in points (43) and shorthanded points (five). Baptista also ranked third in assists (26) and shorthanded goals (two - tied) while finishing fourth in goals (17) in leading Macon to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions.

Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players

2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators

2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc

2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc

2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

