Kevin Kerr Named SPHL Coach of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Macon Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr has been named the 2020-21 SPHL Coach of the Year. It is the second time Kerr has received the honor as he was the recipient of the award in the 2016-17 season after leading the Mayhem to both the regular season and league championships.

Kerr was the architect of a Mayhem team that finished 32-6-4 this season and received the William B. Coffey Trophy as league regular season champions, setting an SPHL record for the highest winning percentage (.810) in the process. Under Kerr's guidance, Macon also set a league record for the stingiest defense, allowing 2.00 goals per game (84 goals in 42 games).

Not only did Kerr provide the execution behind the bench this season, but his recruiting skills were on display as well. Of the 33 players to dress for the Mayhem this year, a whopping 20 were playing in their first professional season, with three of them - defenseman Casey Johnson, goaltender Ryan Ruck, and forward Ryan Smith - named to the SPHL's All-Rookie Team.

Kerr was reunited with the Mayhem last June after a two-year stint as head coach of the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. It is his second tour of duty in Macon as he was the bench boss during the Mayhem's first three seasons from 2015-18. Kerr has an overall 126-62-22 record in four seasons at the helm of the Mayhem and has been behind the Macon bench for two of the top season-by-season improvements in SPHL history. He improved the Mayhem from 53 standing points in 2015-16 to 80 points in 2016-17 en route to the city of Macon's first-ever hockey championship and set the third-highest point increase in league history this season, remarkably in five fewer games. The Mayhem went from 40 points in a pandemic-shortened 47-game season in 2019-20 to 68 points in just 42 games this year.

While the trophy case continues to be filled from the team's performance this past season, the Mayhem are actively gearing up for an exciting 2021-22 campaign. Season tickets and partnership opportunities are on sale now for the upcoming schedule, set to begin in October. For more information on becoming a part of all the action, call the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

