Macon's Kevin Kerr Named SPHL Coach of the Year
May 25, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced that Kevin Kerr of the Macon Mayhem has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league representatives.
Now in his second stint as head coach of the Mayhem, Kerr led Macon to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions, posting a 32-6-4 record. Macon's 0.810 winning percentage established a new league mark, topping the 0.795 set by Peoria in the 2018-19 season (40-7-9). In addition, the Mayhem set the SPHL record for lowest goals-against average in a season (2.00).
The Mayhem also had the third-highest single season point increase (28) in league history, despite playing five fewer games than last season. Macon went from 40 points in a pandemic-shortened 47-game season in 2019-20 to 68 points in 42 games this year.
Kerr becomes just the second coach in league history to earn the honor multiple times, having won the award in 2015-2016 when he led the Mayhem to both the regular season and President's Cup championships.
Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners
2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen
2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge
2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths
2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Most Valuable Player on Wednesday.
