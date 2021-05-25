Macon's Kevin Kerr Named SPHL Coach of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced that Kevin Kerr of the Macon Mayhem has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league representatives.

Now in his second stint as head coach of the Mayhem, Kerr led Macon to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions, posting a 32-6-4 record. Macon's 0.810 winning percentage established a new league mark, topping the 0.795 set by Peoria in the 2018-19 season (40-7-9). In addition, the Mayhem set the SPHL record for lowest goals-against average in a season (2.00).

The Mayhem also had the third-highest single season point increase (28) in league history, despite playing five fewer games than last season. Macon went from 40 points in a pandemic-shortened 47-game season in 2019-20 to 68 points in 42 games this year.

Kerr becomes just the second coach in league history to earn the honor multiple times, having won the award in 2015-2016 when he led the Mayhem to both the regular season and President's Cup championships.

Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners

2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen

2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge

2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths

2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Most Valuable Player on Wednesday.

