Condors Claim Pacific Division Title

May 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Bakersfield Condors claimed the John D. Chick Trophy as Pacific Division Champions by virtue of their 3-2 win in Game 3 on Saturday over the Henderson Silver Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Including postseason, the Condors went 28-11-1 (.713%) over their final 40 games. The team was led in the postseason by Adam Cracknell who had 10 points (3g-7a) in six games. Bakersfield went an impressive 9-4-0 in 13 games against the Silver Knights (regular + postseason) including winning nine of the final 11 meetings.

It is the second Pacific Division Title for the Condors in three seasons, having previously won the division and the best record in the AHL during the 2018-19 season.

