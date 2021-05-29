Finals Preview: Condors and Knights in Division Deciding Game 3 at 7 p.m.

LAS VEGAS - The (#2) Bakersfield Condors and (#1) Henderson Silver Knights play a series-deciding Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals tonight at 7 p.m. from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets are available by clicking the button below. The winner of tonight's game will be awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division.

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

SERIES SCHEDULE (all games at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

GAME 1 - Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2 (OT); Condors lead series 1-0

GAME 2 - Henderson 6, Bakersfield 3, Series tied, 1-1

GAME 3 - Saturday - 7 p.m.

TONIGHT

Bakersfield went 7-3-0 against the Silver Knights during the regular season, including a 4-1 record in Las Vegas. Bakersfield was the only team to have a better than .500 record against Henderson this season.

HOW WE GOT HERE

Henderson scored four times in the first period, including two goals from Dylan Sikura en route to a 6-3 Game 2 victory Thursday. Olivier Rodrigue came on in relief after the opening frame and stopped 13 of 14. Raphael Lavoie, Ostap Safin, and Tyler Benson each scored for the Condors.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Condors are 3-0 in overtime during the postseason and 6-0 overall in games ending in overtime this season.

LEADING THE WAY

Adam Cracknell has nine points (3g-6a) through five postseason games to pace all skaters.

LAVOIE STREAKS

20-year old rookie Raphael Lavoie has a goal and three assists on a three-game scoring streak.

GILDON NAMED TO AHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Max Gildon was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team this week. The first-year d-man had 19 points (2g-17a) in 32 games and finished seventh among all blueliners in scoring.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS

Logan Thompson stopped 21 of 24 on Thursday for his third win of the postseason. Cody Glass returned to the Knights lineup and had two assists. Dylan Sikura added two assists to his two-goal first period for a Finals-high four-point night.

