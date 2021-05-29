Henderson Falls to Bakersfield, 3-2 in Pacific Division Final
May 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights lose to Bakersfield, 3-2 Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Pacific Division Finals.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The contest opened up with a scoreless first period. In the second frame Dylan Sikura notched a backhand goal to give Henderson the 1-0 lead. Jakob Stukel answered back for Bakersfield to knot the game up 1-1. Philip Kemp extended the lead for the Condors 2-1 to finish the second period. In the final frame, Lucas Elvenes shot from the point and Kaeden Korczak deflected the puck into the back of the net to even the score 2-2. Tyler Benson pushed Bakersfield ahead once again 3-2, 8:51 into the third to secure the Pacific Division title.
