Petes Season Ticket Member BBQ Presented by Cogeco Returns on September 24

September 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes announced today that their annual Season Ticket Member BBQ presented by Cogeco will return on Tuesday, September 24. The event will take place inside the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC) from 5:30-8:00 p.m.

This year's BBQ will feature food provided by M&M Food Market Peterborough, refreshments, and inflatables from Castle Kid for the entire family to enjoy. The event will also feature introductions to the 2024-25 Peterborough Petes roster, including a full-team autograph session and speeches from coaches and management.

"We're very excited to announce the return of the Season Ticket Member BBQ," noted Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall. "Last year's event in the Morrow building was great, but we're looking forward to hosting in the arena this year. Thanks to the city of Peterborough for helping to make this possible."

This is an exclusive event, you must be a Season Ticket Member to attend. Season Ticket Members are invited to bring along their family to enjoy the event and are asked to enter the BBQ through the Petes Store on the north side of the building. A very limited number of season tickets are still available for the 2024-25 season. Interested fans can Contact Tyler Hall by email or at (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, September 21 when they host the Guelph Storm at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Ticket details can be found. The game will also be streamed live on the Petes official YouTube page. Tickets for the Petes preseason game in Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

