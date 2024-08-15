Petes Announce Big 8 Community Nights for 2024-25 Season

August 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced their Big 8 community focussed promotional nights for the 2024-25 season presented by Sign-a-fied. Each game is centered around a community initiative with a local presenting partner.

The Big 8 can be found below:

Home Opener - Presented by MyFM

Thursday, September 26 - 7:05 p.m. - Kingston Frontenacs

Pride Night - Presented by Circul-Air Corp.

Thursday, October 3 - 7:05 p.m. - North Bay Battalion

Remembrance Day Game - Title sponsor still available

Tuesday, November 5 - 7:05 p.m. - Oshawa Generals

Teddy Bear Toss - Presented by Rexall

Thursday, December 5 - 7:05 p.m. - Sarnia Sting

Pink in the Rink - Presented by Paris Marine

Saturday, February 1 - 7:05 p.m. - Oshawa Generals

Family Day Game - Presented by Tim Hortons

Monday - February 17 - 2:05 p.m. - Kitchener Rangers

Big Brothers Big Sisters Night - Presented by Monaghan Lumber

Thursday, March 6 - 7:05 p.m. - Ottawa 67's

Fan Appreciation Night - Presented by MyFM

Thursday, March 20 - 7:05 p.m. - Kingston Frontenacs

Partnership packages for the Big 8 are still available. Interested businesses can contact Jeremy Coulter.

The Petes Flex Pack redemption window, single game ticket details, and theme night dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates as they become available.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood and Port Hope are available now. The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

