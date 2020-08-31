Peter Quenneville Returns to Rush for 2020-21 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that forward Peter Quenneville has re-signed with the Rush for the 2020-21 ECHL Season. The re-signing marks the eleventh Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the 2020 offseason.

Quenneville returns to the Rush for his second season with the organization. The 6'0", 190-pound forward led all Rush scorers with 58 points in 51 games, and finished tied with Tyler Coulter for the team's goal-scoring lead with 24. In addition, he earned an AHL call-up to the Rockford IceHogs, and appeared in 7 games. On November 26, 2019, Quenneville was named the 11th Captain in Rapid City Rush history.

"The way things left off last year, there's a lot left on the table for our team. There's a hunger and a drive to come back to a team that looks to be well put together heading into next season. It's an exciting opportunity to be a part of," Quenneville remarked on his re-signing with the Rush. "We had a great group of guys, an incredible staff, and what more can I say about the fans? It was all first class. Coming into next season, I hope to continue to be a leader on this team, and continue to contribute at a high level. As a team, I think our goal has to be to win the Mountain Division title and take care of things in the toughest division in the league in our quest to win a Kelly Cup Championship. To the fans, please continue to be safe and healthy, and get ready to rock the Civic Center when we see you again. I can't wait to be back!"

Throughout the 2019-20 season, Quenneville had many moments that defined the impact he had on the Rush roster. He started off the season with an assist and point in each of the first six games of the campaign, and tied a franchise record with a 7-game goal-scoring streak from November 15th at Tulsa to November 29th at Idaho. Additionally, he tied a single-game franchise record with 4 goals in a 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones at home on January 10, 2020. In addition to earning the Rush captaincy, Quenneville was also named a 2020 ECHL Western Conference All-Star, but was unable to participate in the event as a result of his AHL call-up to Rockford.

"Our offseason continues to be even more exciting for the development of our team. Peter's return is a driving force behind that excitement, and I'm very happy to have him back with the Rush for another year," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault commented on Quenneville's re-signing. "Between him and Tyler Coulter returning to the team, we now have over 25% of our goal-scoring from last season back in the fold for this year. Peter had a breakout year with us last year, and really developed as a leader in our club. He was our Captain, our leading scorer, a power play threat, and a tremendous ambassador for the game in our community. Peter's return solidifies our top-line right wing position. With the veterans we have currently signed for next season, that will only help Peter continue to be an offensive force, as well as continue to develop as a leader in every facet."

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Quenneville enters his sixth season as a professional. In his ECHL career, he has logged 109 games with the Rush and the Cincinnati Cyclones, earning 35 goals, 49 assists, and 84 points. His career has taken him all over the world, making stops in North America, Norway, the Czech Republic, Finland, and Denmark. With the Aalborg Pirates in Denmark, Quenneville captured the league's goal-scoring title with 30 in 45 games in the 2016-17 season, and helped the Pirates capture the Danish League and Danish Cup Championships in 2018. In total, Quenneville has career totals of 96 goals, 104 assists, and 200 points in 243 games. Prior to beginning his professional career, he played two years in the AJHL with the Sherwood Park Crusaders, one year in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, less than a season in the NCAA with Qunnipiac University, and two years in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings. In his lone season with Dubuque, he won the 2013 Clark Cup Championship. He was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#195).

