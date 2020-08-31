F Voltin Agrees to ECHL Contract
August 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - Forward Luke Voltin and the Reading Royals have come to terms on an ECHL contract for the 2020-21 season, the Royals announced Monday. The rookie concluded his NCAA career at Northern Michigan University in March and put up single-season highs in goals (8) and points (13) as a senior.
Voltin: "Learned how to prepare" at NMU, looking for next leap in pros
Voltin is the sixth forward to sign with Reading for the team's 20th anniversary season. Four of the six forwards are returners.
2020-21 roster
Goaltender (1): #40 Luke Peressini
Defensemen (4): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #58 Dominic Cormier
Forwards (6): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin
Coach Quotes
"Luke improved in his senior season and we are excited to bring him to Reading for his first professional opportunity. We expect him to be a contender for a roster spot with our club and be a reliable two-way forward." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald
Voltin extras
- Scored 25 points (14g) and registered 136 penalty minutes in 144 NCAA games.
- Northern Michigan Head Coach Grant Potulny said of Luke's senior season, "I thought Luke had the best year he's every had as a hockey player ...and I've known Luke since he's been 14. Eight goals, he found his way on the power play. He started playing four-on-four. He gave you an honest hard effort every night."
- Two seasons in the USHL (Lincoln, Des Moines) and BCHL (Penticton, Langley, Vernon) prior to enrolling at NMU.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 31, 2020
- Peter Quenneville Returns to Rush for 2020-21 Season - Rapid City Rush
- F Voltin Agrees to ECHL Contract - Reading Royals
- Glads Bring Back Campbell, Add Besinger - Atlanta Gladiators
- Bentley's Jonathan Desbiens Signs with Mariners - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.