Pete Knutson Announced NWL Great Plains TV Announcer of the Year

Eau Claire, WI - The Express's very own Pete Knutson has been named the 2024 Northwoods League Great Plains TV Announcer of the Year!

Pete finished his 9th season with the Express in 2023, broadcasting all 72 Express games on Classic Rock 92.1 FM. This is Pete's second Northwoods League award, being named Co-Broadcaster of Year after the 2016 season.

"I am humbled and honored to be selected as the TV Announcer of the Year. Every year there are so many talented broadcasters in our league and 2023 was no exception. It takes a lot of great people to put on a great broadcast. Thank you to Ben Peterson, Oscar Sexauer, Ben Teske and our entire broadcast crew for making our broadcasts fun and entertaining. Thanks to Sammi Costello and Craig Toycen for being supportive so that we always feel we're going to put on a great show each night. Thank you to Dale Varsho, Vic Cable, Shane Ryan, Jake Varsho and all the players this season for giving us all the access we needed to make sure our broadcasts were top notch. Thank you to the Northwoods League for this tremendous honor." - Pete Knutson

"Long before we owned the team, I enjoyed listening to Pete on the call at Express games. It's been a pleasure getting to know him and the professionalism he brings to the job. We are fortunate to have an announcer of Pete's caliber and are glad the league recognizes his talent." - Express Owner Craig Toycen

The Express are honored to have such talented individuals like Pete working for the organization and can't wait for another 72 games of Pete Knutson!

