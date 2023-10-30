Menzl Named Great Lakes TV Announcer of the Year for Second Time

Menomonee Falls, WI. - Lakeshore Chinooks broadcaster Matt Menzl was named the 2023 Northwoods League TV Announcer of the Year for the Great Lakes Division, the league announced on Monday. This marks the second straight year Menzl has won the award.

"Our Organization couldn't be prouder of Matt being named NWL Great Lakes Division TV Announcer of the Year for a second consecutive year," said Chinooks general manager Eric Snodgrass. "The award is truly a testament to Matt's hard work and dedication to the position."

2023 marked Menzl's eleventh season as the "Voice of the Chinooks," having been with the team since its inaugural season. Along with his usual Chinooks play-by-play duties, Menzl was called upon by the Northwoods League to help with several different assignments throughout the season. Menzl provided play-by-play coverage for the 2023 Great Lakes Home Run Challenge, the 2023 Great Lakes All-Star Game, and select games during the Northwoods League playoffs including the Northwoods League Championship game between the Green Bay Rockers and the St. Cloud Rox on ESPN+.

