Perez Named Carolina League Player of the Week

August 19, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - Wood Ducks outfielder Yanio Perez has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week, for August 12-18, the League announced today.

Perez becomes the eighth Wood Ducks to receive a weekly award this season, joining Yonny Hernandez, Ryan Dorow and Diosbel Arias, along with pitchers Tyler Phillips, Jake Latz, John King, and Alex Eubanks.

Perez led the Carolina League last week with nine RBIs and 17 total bases, while he finished second with a .500 batting average, 10 hits and a 1.350 OPS. He hit safely in all five games he played, including bashing a pair of home runs. He hit a third inning grand slam against Fayetteville on Thursday, en route to an 11-1 victory, and then followed it up with a two-run home run in the ninth inning on Friday, in a 6-5 loss to Wilmington. In the game against the Woodpeckers, Perez also posted his second four-hit game of the season, and drove in a career-high five runs. Perez then capped the week with a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning to lead the Woodies past the Blue Rocks, 4-3, in their rubber game on Sunday.

Overall this season the 24-year-old is slashing .265/.322/.382/.704 with seven home runs and 41 RBI in 99 games played. The weekly honor is the second of Perez' career, with the first coming in April of 2017 when he was playing for the Hickory Crawdads in the South Atlantic League.

Perez was originally signed by the Rangers as an international free-agent out of Cuba, September 23, 2016. He has spent part of each of the last three seasons in Down East, while reaching as high as Double-A Frisco in his career.

Following their off day today, Down East continues their six-game home stand Tuesday against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. It's Food Lion BOGO night where fans who present their Food Lion MVP cards will receive buy-one, get-one tickets. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

