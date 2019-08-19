LHP Kevin Escorcia activated off the injured list

August 19, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- LHP Kevin Escorcia activated off the injured list

- LHP Caleb Frare promoted to Triple-A Charlotte from Winston-Salem

Frare, who pitched in five games for the White Sox this year, allowed just one hit in 3.1 frames for the Dash. With Charlotte this year, Frare is posting a 7.13 ERA through 17 appearances.

Escorcia has worked solely out of the bullpen for Winston-Salem this year. In 26 appearances, the left-hander has posted a 4.45 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 32.1 innings.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with seven on the injured list and one MLB rehab assignment.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.