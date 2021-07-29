Perez Jr. Delivers Dramatic 3-2 Walk-Off Win

Modesto, CA - Robert Perez Jr. lifted a walk-off sacrifice fly in the tenth to give the Modesto Nuts a 4-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

After the Quakes (41-32) pushed across a single run in the top of the tenth, the Nuts (40-34) had runners at first and third in the bottom of the tenth following a groundout and intentional walk. Trent Tinglestad tied the game with an RBI single with Noelvi Marte going first to third on the play. Right fielder Jose Ramos made a terrific throw, but Marte was able to slide around the tag at third and set up the winning run. Robert Perez Jr. then lifted a deep fly ball to center against Aldry Acosta (L, 3-3) that allowed Marte to walk home in the Nuts' fourth walk-off win of the season.

The Nuts had taken the lead back in the fourth when Spencer Packard clubbed a two-run triple off the center field wall. The Quakes tied the game in the sixth with back-to-back two-out doubles from Jorbit Vivas and Alex De Jesus.

Luis Curvelo (W, 3-0) worked 2.1 innings out of the Nuts' bullpen with two strikeouts. Adam Macko started the game and tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts. The lefty retired the last six batters he faced.

Game three of the six-game series with the Quakes is on Thursday night at 7:05 pm at John Thurman Field.

