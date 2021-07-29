Rawhide Revenge; Visalia Comes Back vs Stockton One Day After Giving up Big Lead

STOCKTON, CA- Sweet, sweet revenge. The Rawhide came back Wednesday night for an 8-7 victory after falling behind 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. This was a stark contrast to what had happened during the previous game when Visalia had gone up 9-0 in the top of the eighth but ended up losing 12-11 in ten innings after a huge bullpen breakdown. Game 2 showed a team with resiliency that didn't give up despite being outscored 19-6 in their previous ten innings of play.

Eight of the nine players in the Rawhide lineup got either at least one hit or one run in another solid showing for the strength of the team. Ronny Simon hit a homer for the second game in a row giving him ten on the season as he continues to be one of the pillars of the Visalia ball club.

Reliever turned starter Junior Mieses was pulled from the game with the score tied 3-3 having pitched five innings with 2 strikeouts and all three runs he had given up were earned. Struggling starter turned reliever Liam Norris, the Diamondbacks number 25 prospect, pitched 1.2 innings and gave up three earned runs while throwing three strikeouts and being charged with the blown save. Batter turned pitcher David Sanchez got his first career win after converting to the mound for the 2021 season.

The Rawhide play Stockton Thursday night at 7:05 pacific time.

