Pereira, Guay Pitch Cardinals to Series Win in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - The Johnson City Cardinals won the series at American Legion Field Sunday, taking the rubber match of the three-game set 3-2 vs. the Braves. Johnson City enjoys an off day tomorrow before returning to action Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Greeneville.

Wilfredo Pereira (1-0) made his first start of the season for the Cardinals and dazzled across 5.2 innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) while scattering four hits. He struck out three and walked just one.

The Cardinals erased an early 1-0 deficit with a three-run third. Diomedes Del Rio and Ben Baird led the frame off with singles before a fielder's choice from Terry Fuller tied the game at 1-1. Mateo Gil proceeded to pick up his fourth RBI of the series on a double before scoring himself on an RBI double by Chandler Redmond to make it 3-1.

The Braves pulled within one in the sixth on an RBI fielder's choice by Willie Carter. Will Guay entered with two outs and ultimately stranded a pair on the bases to keep the one-run lead intact. The Concord University alum remained on the mound for the final three innings, facing just 11. He piled up a total of five strikeouts en route to his first save of his professional career.

Each team finished with six hits. Only the Braves' Brandon Chapman recorded a two-hit afternoon. The game was the fastest of the season for the Cardinals at 2:09. The series win is the first for the Baby Birds (3-2), who rose above .500 for the first time in 2019.

Gil has now recorded at least one RBI in four of his first five Appalachian League games. The RBI double was the second of the season for the Gardner-Webb University product Redmond. He finished the series with two hits in two games.

Braves starter Zach Seipel (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing three runs (three earned) in five innings of work. The Cardinals had just one hit after the productive third but hung on for the victory.

The Cardinals and Reds are scheduled to kick off a three-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Starters for each team are TBA.

The Cardinals return home for a fun-filled homestand June 28-July 3 vs. Kingsport and Greeneville. The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

