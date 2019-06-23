Jackson Powers Dramatic Comeback Win in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - The Johnson City Cardinals erased an early 8-0 deficit en route to a dramatic, improbable 14-9 win vs. the Braves Saturday at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. Zach Jackson powered the late surge with a career-high seven RBIs, including six in the eighth and ninth.

Cardinal starter Dalton Roach surrendered eight runs (seven earned) through the first four innings, including four in the fourth before exiting. He struck out five. All eight runs by the Braves vs. the former River City Rascal came with two outs.

Trailing 8-0 in the fifth, the Cardinals exploded for five runs to reduce the deficit to three. Jackson picked up his first RBI in the frame. It was the first multi-run inning of the year for the Cardinals.

After Danville struck for another run in the sixth, the Cardinals entered the final two frames down 9-5. Mateo Gil picked up an RBI base hit in the eighth to cut the Danville lead to 9-6 before Jackson launched a dramatic three-run homer over the right field to equalize the score at 9-9. All four Johnson City runs in the eighth came with two outs.

Reliever Cameron Dulle left a man on third in the bottom of the eighth with the help of a nifty play on a soft bouncer by third baseman Liam Sabino and first baseman Raffy Ozuna. In the ninth, the Cardinals took the lead on a double error by Danville shortstop Juan Morales that helped Carlos Soler score from second. Jackson helped to highlight the frame with a two-out, three-RBI double to left center to put the game out of reach.

Both the 14 runs and 10 hits were season-highs for the Cardinals. Gil finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Soler added a pair of hits plus two runs scored. Terry Fuller reached four times on three free tickets and a double. He also scored once. David Vinsky scored two runs.

Dulle picked up the win to move to 1-0 in his professional career. He, Alex Gallegos, Wilberto Rivera and Walker Robbins combined for 5.1 innings of work out of the bullpen without an earned run. Albinson Volquez (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs (five earned) in relief for Danville. The Braves outhit the Cardinals 15-10. The teams combined for nine errors (five by Danville, four by Johnson City).

