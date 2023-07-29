Perachi, Marauders Defeat Mets, 10-3

July 29, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders scored 10 unanswered to beat the St. Lucie Mets 10-3 on Saturday night at Clover Park.

The Mets took an early lead when Vincent Perozo hit a two-out, three-run homer off reliever Dominic Perachi in the first inning.

Perachi was lights out after the home run. He ended up limiting the Mets to five hits and one earned run over 6.1 innings of relief. He struck out 10 and walked just one. Perachi entered the game with two on and two outs in the first inning for minor league rehabber Drake Fellows. Perozo was the first batter he faced.

The Marauders were held off the board the first two innings by Mets starter Landon Marceaux. However, four straight Marauders reached base with two outs in the third inning. Nick Cimillo hit a RBI single and Malcom Nunez followed with another run-scoring single to make it 3-2.

In the fourth inning the Marauders again registered back-to-back run-scoring hits with two outs. Geovanny Planchart tied the game with a RBI double against Marceaux. Eric Foggo replaced Marceaux and was greeted by a RBI single from Mitch Jebb that put the Marauders up 4-3.

Cimillo blasted a leadoff homer off Foggo in the fifth to make it 5-3.

The game got away from the Mets in the sixth inning when reliever Javier Atencio was tagged for four runs. Cimillo hit a two-run double and Lonnie White, Jr. cranked a two-run homer that made it 9-3.

Jebb picked up his fourth hit with a RBI double in the seventh that made it 10-3.

Jebb, the Pirates second round draft pick playing in just his third pro game, went 4 for 6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Cimillo went 3 for 5 with four RBI and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Wilfredo Lara went 2 for 3 and reached base three times in the loss.

Marceaux took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over 3.2 innings.

The Mets (33-61, 9-20) and Marauders (55-39, 20-9) conclude their series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.