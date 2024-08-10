Pepiot Makes Rehab Start, Montgomery Blanks Biloxi for 1-0 Win

MONTGOMERY, AL - Ryan Pepiot made a rehab start and paved the way for the Montgomery Biscuits (61-46, 21-17) 1-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (53-51, 23-14) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The pitching staff posted their fifth shutout win in the last 10 games.

Pepiot threw 29 pitches and struck out seven over 3 Ã¢..." innings in the rehab assignment. The 26-year-old was placed on the 15-day Injured List on July 19 and is expected to rejoin the major league club as early as next week.

Heriberto Hernandez homered in the second inning on a moonshot to left field, his 12th homer with the Biscuits. The homer proved to be the difference.

Biloxi stranded 11 baserunners with a total of 17 left stranded between the two clubs in the contest. Both clubs left the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

Logan Workman improved to 9-5 with four scoreless innings in his first appearance out of the bullpen this season. Alfredo Zarraga picked up his eighth save with a shutout inning in the ninth.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Shane Smith is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

