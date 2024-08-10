M-Braves Celebrate Gold Glove Night on Saturday

Mississippi Braves' Gold Glove Charities Night

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves held Gold Glove Charities Night on Saturday, saluting local kids battling or in remission from cancer. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos clinched the series with a 7-1 victory over the M-Braves.

The Gold Glove festivities were capped off by a Home Run For Life at the end of the fourth inning, in which both teams lined up down the first and third base lines. 11-year-old Richard Buckley took a trip around the bases in his wheelchair but surprised everyone by getting up and jogging home with the assistance of M-Braves strength and conditioning coach Kyle Hegedus. Buckley of Jackson lost his vision and mobility due to a cancer diagnosis four months ago.

The Blue Wahoos (22-15, 60-45) sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning and extended their lead to 6-0. Ian Mejia (L, 7-5) gave up six runs (five earned) over 4.0 innings with four walks and two strikeouts. Jared Serna reached base safely four times, smacking one of his two doubles to bring in two runs, and eventually had three RBIs that night.

Jonathan Hughes continued to be strong out of the Mississippi bullpen, tossing 3.0 innings of no-hit relief, walking none and striking out three. Hughes hasn't allowed a run over his last six games and 10.0 innings.

The M-Braves (17-21, 48-58) cracked the scoreboard for the first time in the eighth inning. Cal Conley singled in Bryson Worrell to trim the deficit to 6-1. The Blue Wahoos tacked on one more run in the top of the ninth inning to make it 7-1.

Pensacola starter Robby Snelling (W, 1-0) made his second Pensacola start and tossed 5.0 shutout innings on one hit, walking none and striking out seven. The second-ranked prospect for the Marlins was acquired last week at the trade deadline from San Diego.

The M-Braves are now 2-9 during the homestand and are 6.5 games back of Biloxi in the Southern League South Division standings.

The M-Braves conclude their 12-game homestand on Sunday with the series finale against the Blue Wahoos. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm with RHP David Fletcher (1-4, 6.83) starting for Mississippi against RHP Jeff Lindgren (1-3, 5.08) for Pensacola. Coverage begins at 1:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

