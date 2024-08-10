Hunt Dazzles in Double-A Debut, Shuckers Fall to Biscuits

Biloxi Shuckers' K.C. Hunt on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Pitching less than 200 miles from his former college campus at Mississippi State, K.C. Hunt struck out eight over 5.1 innings in his Double-A debut, but the Biloxi Shuckers (53-51, 23-14) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (61-46, 21-18) by a 1-0 final on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game's lone run scored in the second on a solo home run from the Biscuits' Heriberto Hernandez, his 12 th of the year. Hernandez's hit was one of just three surrendered by Hunt, who struck out four of the first nine batters faced and retired 15 of 18 during his debut. Hunt ended his night after 5.1 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts, including five on his slider. The start was his fourth of the season with at least eight strikeouts and was the fourth time this season that Hunt worked into the sixth inning.

Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Sam Carlson, Will Childers and Justin Yeager combined for 2.2 scoreless innings and five strikeouts, including three from Carlson. The Shuckers' staff recorded 13 strikeouts on the night, marking their second straight game with at least 13.

On the mound, Ryan Pepiot, on a rehab assignment from the Tampa Bay Rays, recorded seven strikeouts over 3.1 scoreless innings in the start for the Biscuits. Out of the bullpen, Evan Reifert, Logan Workman and Alfredo Zarraga combined for 5.2 scoreless innings, working around four walks, a hit batter and four hits.

Despite the scoreless night for the Shuckers, Mike Boeve (2-for-4) recorded his 23 rd multi-hit performance and his fourth in seven games since returning from the 7-Day Injured List.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 3:33 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Shane Smith (4-2, 3.12) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Duncan Davitt (1-1, 3.92) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:13 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

