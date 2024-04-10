Peoria/Pensacola Series Postponed

April 10, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Game 1 of the Peoria Rivermen vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers first-round playoff series, originally scheduled for tonight in Pensacola, has been postponed due to the forecast of severe weather. Game 1 of the series will now be played in Pensacola tomorrow, Thursday, April 11, at 7:05 pm.

As a result of the postponement, Games 2 and 3 in Peoria have also been moved back by a day. Game 2 will now be played on Saturday, April 13 at 7:15 while Game 3, if necessary, will be Sunday, April 14 at 5:15 pm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.