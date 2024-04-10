Nick Latinovich Named March SPHL/Warrior Hockey Player of the Month

April 10, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The SPHL announced on Wednesday that Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich has been named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of March, the first Rivermen to win a Player of the Month honor this season.

Latinovich went 8-1-0 in nine games in March with two shutouts coming in back-to-back nights against the Storm on March 15 and 17. Latinovich boasted a .939 save percentage and a 1.12 Goals-against Average in the last full month of the regular season. He was instrumental in helping the Rivermen secure a top-two finish in the SPHL standings. He finished the year number one among all goaltenders in wins (27), Shutouts (7), and goals-against average (1.93) while ranking second in minutes played (2211).

Latinovich is the first Rivermen to receive the honor of Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month for the 2023-24 season. He previously won Player of the Week honors on February 20, 2024. The Rivermen are set to begin their first round of the post-season against the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the third straight first-round meeting between the two franchises in the last three years.

