Peoria Falls 4-2 to Evansville in First Regulation Road Loss of the Season

February 16, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Peoria Rivermen came into Sunday as the only team in North American professional hockey to not lose on the road in regulation this year. That distinction ended after Peoria fell 4-2 to the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Rivermen were able to find the first goal of the game as Alec Baer curled to the base of the right-wing circle and quickly shot the puck to the front of the net. Daniel Chartrand was right in front to put home the rebound for his second goal of the season to give Peoria the 1-0 lead. That lead lasted for just four and a half minutes as the Thunderbolts found the equalizer off a short-angle shot from the right side to tie the game up 1-1.

Both the Rivermen and Thunderbolts sent plenty of shots to the net but it was Evansville who found the go-ahead goal midway through the second period. Peoria rallied to kill off a five-minute major soon after the goal but could not find an equalizer of their own as they took a 2-1 deficit into the second intermission.

The Rivermen found the tying goal early in the third period as Garrett Devine led the charge in the middle of the ice into the offensive zone. As he stepped in over the line, he dished a pass to Daniel Chartrand who then dropped a pass to Tyler Ho. Ho then quickly sent a quick feed over for Zach Wilkie who was the fourth Rivermen into the zone. Wilkie one-timed his shot into the back of the net to tie the game up 2-2. But the Thunderbolts answered back quickly with two goals in about four minutes to take a 4-2 lead over Peoria. It was a lead that proved insurmountable for the Rivermen as they fell to the Thunderbolts for the first time in almost a month.

The Rivermen will play four of their next five games on home ice, starting with the Quad City Storm on Friday, February 21 at Carver Arena. The face-off for the contest between the two arch-rivals is set for 7:15 pm.

