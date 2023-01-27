Peoria Comes Back, Swipes Marksmen 3-2

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - In the first meeting between the two teams in nearly three years, the Peoria Rivermen mounted an epic comeback in the third period to defeat the Marksmen 3-2 on Friday night at the Crown Coliseum.

The Marksmen were able to get the first couple of shots on the net, but they were unable to find the target as Alec Hagaman did on Peoria's first shot of the game! After picking off a pass in the low slot Hagaman skated in and sent a quick back-handed shot toward the net that beat goaltender Jason Pawloski to put the Rivermen up 1-0.

Peoria saw some great chances in the second period but was unable to find the back of the net during their early rush in the period. Instead, the game turned on a five-minute major to Eric Levine for slashing that saw the reigning SPHL Player of the Week ejected from the contest. Fayetteville used the ensuing major power play to score two quick goals in just 30 seconds to take a 2-1 lead.

Going into the third period, the Rivermen had only one successful comeback while trailing in the third period. Tonight, though, JM Piotrowski refused to allow the Rivermen to walk out without a win. A quick release by Piotrowski at the left side sailed just under the cross-bar to tie the game at 2-2. Just over four minutes later, Marcel Godbout sent a quick shot from the right corner of net. The shot deflected off of Piotrowski in front to put the Rivermen up 3-2.

Despite a final push by Fayetteville, the Rivermen defense held and Josh Benson rallied for his first-ever victory in a Rivermen uniform. The victory marks the sixth consecutive victory for Peoria. The Rivermen will face the Marksmen again on Saturday night at 5:00 pm central time at the Crown Coliseum.

