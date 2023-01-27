Game Notes: Bobblehead Giveaway Night

Sweep the Macon Mayhem: mission accomplished. With the pressure of a poor January looming over the Ice Flyers, Pensacola did exactly what they had to do: beat the worst team in the league in three straight games. The unconventional series sweep helped propel the Ice Flyers away from the playoff bubble and up a few spots in the standings. Macon came into last Saturday's matchup sporting only four wins on the season. Tensions from the previous two matchup would also play a factor in this third game in six days between these two teams.

Pensacola took a dominating first period lead, with Brendan Sheehan going unassisted to the net. Kollen Olynek added to the lead a few minutes later with a rebound past Mayhem goal tender Cody Karpinski. Garrett Milan would notch a crucial goal in the last second of play in the first. With time dwindling, Milan picked up a loose puck around the corner and took it out to the circle where he ripped a wrister into the back of the net, as players from both sides were tangled near the crease. Milan's shot beat the clock to give the Ice Flyers a 3-0 advantage. The second period would see Macon get on the scoreboard. Mayhem Captain Caleb Cameron would pick up a loose puck and bury the breakaway opportunity, dirtying up Ice Flyer goalie Brad Arvanitis' clean sheet. Sean Gulka would respond for the Ice Flyers, sneaking another rebound past Karpinski to regain a three goal lead. A few minutes a later, a peculiar play resulted in a couple of skaters falling into the back of the net bringing the cross bar down hard on the back of Arvanitis's head. Arvanitis seemed shaken up on the play but waved off trainers and appeared to shake it off. Moments after the collision, Macon's Devin Brink sent a soft shot just below Arvanitis's glove stealing their second goal of the night. Exactly 2 minutes later, Arvanitis allowed another goal moving the game to 1. Despite the sudden lapse of scoring, head coach Rod Aldoff remained confident with his rookie net minder. Arvanitis returned to the crease in the third and shutout the mayhem with several heart-stopping saves in the final moments of the game. The Ice Flyers would seal the sweep, winning 4-3.

With a three-game winning streak in their fuel tanks, the Ice Flyers press on to a more challenging opponent. Despite Pensacola's recent success, they are still closer to the bottom which means they must gain ground through marquee wins. The top tier Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs offer that opportunity. Pensacola will face off against Roanoke in back-to-back games in the Hangar. Roanoke stands tied for second, only 2 points behind the league's leading Peoria Rivermen. Roanoke's suffocating defense and premier goal tending has snuffed out the fire in high powered offenses. Roanoke leads the league with the least goals allowed (74, a full 30 goals better than Pensacola). The Ice Flyers post the league's best power play. Pensacola maybe able to make up the difference in special teams. Either way, Roanoke will prove to be a challenge, but could also be just what the Ice Flyers need to prove they can be an elite team.

Fans get ready to bobble down to the Hangar early to score one of the 1,000 Maverick bobbleheads that will be given away at the doors. This collectible is limited to one per person. You must be present to receive a bobblehead. The Maverick Bobblehead is presented by Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services. Don't miss out on this limited-edition Ice Flyer collectible.

