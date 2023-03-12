Peoria Comeback Falls Short in Overtime

March 12, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - In their last meeting of the regular season, the Peorian Rivermen launched an epic comeback against the Evansville thunderbolts. Unfortunately, that comeback fell short in overtime as the Bolts took the contest 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Carver Arena, winning their first season series against the Rivermen in the process.

Despite a fast start to the first period, the Rivermen once again found themselves down after two power-play goals for the Evansville Thunderbolts that led to a 2-0 lead for Evansville after the first period.

Peoria dominated the second period, getting great chances and dictating the pace of play, despite taking three penalties. It was on a late power play however that the Rivermen got off of the board. A net-front scrum saw Mitch McPherson sweep in a loose puck into the back of the net for the first Rivermen goal in 119 minutes and 36 seconds of game time. The goal was key as it came in the last minute of the second period, giving Peoria momentum heading into the third.

For the third straight night, the Rivermen were the better team in the third period. They dictated the pace of play, won races to pucks, and lived in the offensive zone. Eventually, they were rewarded. Zach Wilkie, at the left point, faked a slap-shot and skated left around a defender. Drifting to the left-wing circle Wilke unloaded a quick shot past Evansville netminder Trevor Gorsuch to tie the game 2-2.

The contest, and the season series, was decided in overtime.

Unfortunately, the Thunderbolts found the winning goal just 57 seconds into the extra session to clinch the game and the season series. The Rivermen, after Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss, come away from the three-game weekend with three out of a possible six points. They will have a bye-week before embarking on their last three-in-three weekend against the Quad City Storm.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.