Ice Bears Fall to Conclude Florida Trip

Bailey Conger scored twice as the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers 5-2 at the Pensacola Bay Center Sunday night.

The Ice Bears had a three-game win streak snapped with the loss. The Ice Flyers ended a three-game skid.

Pensacola scored twice in the final four minutes of the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission. Ivan Bondarenko scored from in front of the crease at 16:04 and Joey Sofo scored off his own rebound with just over a minute to go in the period.

Andrew Durham finished off an odd-man rush with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:17 of the second. Bondarenko notched his second of the night before the intermission after Durham slipped him the puck int he slot and he beat Kristian Stead down low.

Stead was pulled after the second period and finished with 15 saves. He was replaced by Julian Sime, who stopped eight shots.

Conger scored early in the third on the power play with a shot from the slot that made its way through traffic and beat the blocker of Brad Arvinitis. Conger notched his second after scooping up a loose puck by the crease following a shot by Brett Ouderkirk into a dense slot. Arvanitis finished with 30 saves.

The Ice Bears return home to host Roanoke on Friday. Pensacola heads to Fayetteville on Thursday.

