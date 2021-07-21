PeoplesBank Park Pumps up the Summer Fun

(York, Pa.) - Like so many other summer elements this year, InflataFest is back!

Presented by PeoplesBank, InflataFest will fill PeoplesBank Park, home of the York Revolution, with more than 15 inflatable bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses, and more on Sunday, August 15.

The event is a partnership between the York Revolution and Atomic Bounce, the area's top source for portable, inflatable fun. Atomic Bounce will provide the inflatable fun, including many inflatables suitable for adults.

Open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., InflataFest's attractions will be setup throughout the ballpark, including on the field. The ballpark's playground and carousel will also be open at no extra charge, and ballpark concessions will be available.

"Adults usually have to just watch the kids play," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Not at this party. InflataFest will let the whole family play! After all, the kids-at-heart have been cooped up just as much as the children in our area. It's time to bounce back!"

"InflataFest is going to be hours of fun for kids of every age," said Katie Smock of Atomic Bounce. "We are thrilled to once again work with the Revolution, and we are really looking forward to showing our York neighbors all the different ways to have inflatable fun together."

Admission is just $10 per person or $30 per family (up to four family members). Tickets are available at www.yorkrevolution.com/fest, in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park, or by phone at (717) 801-4487. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.

