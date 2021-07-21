Ducks Power Their Way to Epic Comeback over Legends

(Lexington, Ky.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lexington Legends 10-8 on Wednesday afternoon at Lexington Legends Ballpark and have now taken the first two games of a three-game midweek series between first place ballclubs.

Lexington jumped out in front 6-0 against Long Island starting pitcher Darin Downs with a pair of runs in each of the second, third, and fourth innings to take a commanding lead.

The Ducks flexed their muscles in the top of the sixth frame versus Legends starter J.J. Hoover and reliever Daniel Gibson, scoring fives times to get to within a single run at 6-5, with all of the runs coming by way of the long ball as the visitors went yard four times sending eight men to the plate in the process. Jesse Berardi and Clint Freeman began the uphill climb as they went back- to- back and belly to belly with solo taters to get within 6-2. Two batters later Ryan Jackson continued his torrid pace as he launched a two-run blast to left center for his second home run in as many games. The infielder has now driven in seven runs in the series. Daniel Fields got the Flock to within one as he crushed a solo roundtripper over the batter's eye in straightaway centerfield.

Long Island went ahead for good in the top of the eighth as they scored five more times, capped off with a run-scoring two-base hit to the opposite-field in left-center off the bat of Freeman, and in the blink of an eye the Ducks turned a 6-0 deficit into a 10-8 advantage with ten unanswered runs. Fields would put the icing on the cake in the ninth with his second solo jack of the day, giving the Flock a single-game season-best five home runs in a contest.

Neither pitcher factored in the game's final outcome, as Downs allowed six runs on four hits (one home run) in four innings pitched, walking two while striking out one and hitting a batter. Hoover surrendered four runs on four hits (three home runs) over five and one-third innings on the mound, walking two, striking out one and hitting one batter. Rob Griswald (2-0) earned the win in relief, retiring all three batters he faced. Austin Adams (1-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up four runs (one earned run) on two hits in one inning out of the bullpen, walking and striking out one.

Freeman and Fields each had a pair of hits and runs batted in as the Ducks won their eighth straight game while scoring ten or more runs in a single contest for the third consecutive game, outscoring the opponent 42-21 in the process.

The Ducks conclude their three-game series against the Lexington Legends on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Brendan Feldman (2-1, 6.04) toes the rubber for the Flock against Legends righty Ty'Relle Harris (4-3, 6.87).

