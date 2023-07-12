Pensacola Ice Flyers 2023-24 Theme Nights Announced

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today the team's 2023-24 Theme Night Schedule. The Home Opener on October 21 kicks the Ice Flyers' 15th season off at the Pensacola Bay Center with plenty of family-friendly fun and entertaining experiences following suit throughout the season.

"Our team is excited for the opportunity to provide more memorable and entertaining experiences to our community, " said Director of Marketing and Operations Brenden Arney. "What we were able to accomplish last season was phenomenal and we're excited to keep the momentum going into this new season."

Each of the team's 28 home games features a theme or giveaway with themes like Star Wars Night, Military Appreciation Night, Wiener Dog Race Night, Youth Jersey Giveaway night and more. Season tickets are available for purchase at https://iceflyers.com/tickets/season-tickets/.

Saturday, October 21 - Opening Night (vs. Birmingham at 7:05 p.m. CT) - The Ice Flyers host their first home game of the 2023-24 season against the Birmingham Bulls at the Hangar. Fans in attendance will receive a magnet calendar, be sure to arrive early!

Saturday, October 28 - Small Dog Fright Night (vs. Huntsville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Small Dog Race Night but with a Halloween twist! Fans can enter their small companions to race in their scariest (or cutest) costumes at https://iceflyers.com/fan-zone/small-dog-race-night-registration/. Costumes are encouraged for all fans in attendance!

Friday, November 10 - Adult Jersey Giveaway (vs. Knoxville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - For the first time in team history, the Ice Flyers will be giving away adult jerseys to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

Saturday, November 11 - Veterans Appreciation Night (vs Knoxville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Join the Ice Flyers in honoring our nation's finest on Veteran's Day. Military personnel, active or retired, can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets for their entire party in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification.

Saturday, November 18 - Star Wars Night (vs. Macon at 7:05 p.m. CT) - The Star Wars Universe is coming back to the rink for another intergalactic night of fun and excitement, including special character appearances, jerseys, and themed activities that any Star Wars fan would enjoy.

Wednesday, November 22 - Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Birmingham at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Gather your family and friends the night before Thanksgiving for our annual Thanksgiving Eve game.

Friday, December 1 - Teddy Bear Toss Night (vs. Peoria at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Toss! Those! Bears! Join the Ice Flyers for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night for a great cause. Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals to the game and throw them onto the ice after the first Ice Flyers goal is scored. All items collected will be donated to local non-profit organizations just in time for the holidays.

Saturday, December 2 - Rally Foundation Night (vs. Peoria at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Help the Ice Flyers end childhood cancer in support of Rally Gulf Coast with a night dedicated to fundraising and awareness.

Saturday, December 23 - Peanuts Night (vs. Macon at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Whether you're a die-hard Peanuts fan or just looking for a fun night out with the family, Peanuts Night is not to be missed! With a specialty jersey featuring the characters of the beloved comic strip, Santa Claus, and other holiday themed experiences, there is fun to be had for the entire family!

Tuesday, December 26 - Youth Jersey Giveaway (vs. Birmingham at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Add to your littlest Ice Flyers fan's jersey collection by attending the game on December 26. The first 1,000 children (12 and under) in attendance will get their very own Ice Flyers jersey!

Saturday, December 30 - Military Appreciation Night sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union (vs. Birmingham at 7:05 p.m. CT) - The Ice Flyers have a rich history and deep connection with our armed forces. That's why the Pensacola Ice Flyers, in partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union, work to honor our community three times a year with special Military Appreciation Nights. Military personnel, active or retired, can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets for their entire party in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification.

Thursday, January 4 - Hometown Heroes Night (vs. Peoria at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Join the Ice Flyers in honoring and recognizing the men and women who serve their local community. First responders, healthcare workers and educators can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification. Don't miss an exciting night of hockey and the chance to show your support to our local heroes.

Friday, January 12 - Batman Night (vs. Roanoke at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Help the Ice Flyers defend Gotham against the Rail Yard Dawgs with a night featuring Batman themed experiences, games, and specialty jerseys celebrating the iconic superhero.

Saturday, January 13 - Wiener Dog Race Night (vs. Roanoke at 7:05 p.m. CT) - The biggest race of the year is back on January 13. Last season, the Ice Flyers had a record-breaking 82 contestants for their annual Wiener Dog Race Night, can they break their record again? Come for the cute chaos, stay for the exciting hockey! Fans can register their furry companions to race at https://iceflyers.com/fan-zone/small-dog-race-night-registration/.

Friday, January 19 - Hockey Night in Pensacola (vs. Huntsville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Celebrate the great sport of hockey with your Ice Flyers! Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite NHL team gear as they cheer on their local team. Enjoy a night celebrating the sport and watching the next generation of hockey stars from the Jr. Ice Flyers in action during the first intermission.

Saturday, January 20 - Mardi Gras Night (vs. Macon at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Kick off the Mardi Gras season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers! The night will feature on-ice parades, costume competitions, specialty jerseys, and more. Grab your beads and your krewe for a fun night at the Hangar!

Friday, February 2 - 15th Anniversary Celebration / $5 Night (vs. Birmingham at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Join the Ice Flyers in celebrating 15 years as a part of the Pensacola community. Fans old and new will be able to purchase $5 tickets (excluding glass) and learn about the rich history of the Ice Flyers on this action-packed night.

Saturday, February 3 - 15th Anniversary Celebration / $5 Night (vs. Birmingham at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Join the Ice Flyers in celebrating 15 years as a part of the Pensacola community. Fans old and new will be able to purchase $5 tickets (excluding glass) and learn about the rich history of the Ice Flyers on this action-packed night.

Friday, February 16 - Dino Race Night (vs. Quad City at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Calling all local dinosaurs! Dino Race Night is back in the theme lineup and the Ice Flyers are excited to crown the fastest dino in town for this fun-filled night. Fans with inflatable dinosaur costumes can register for the race and compete for the gold at https://iceflyers.com/fan-zone/dino-race-night-registration/.

Saturday, February 17 - Military Appreciation Night sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union (vs. Quad City at 7:05 p.m. CT) - The Ice Flyers have a rich history and deep connection with our armed forces. That's why the Pensacola Ice Flyers, in partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union, work to honor our community three times a year with special Military Appreciation Nights. Military personnel, active or retired, can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets for their entire party in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification.

Sunday, February 18 - Friends and Family Night (vs. Quad City at 4:05 p.m. CT) - Bring your friends and family out for a fun day at the Hangar! Stay tuned for more information about the team's special Friends and Family package that offers discounted tickets and coupons to local businesses.

Friday, March 1 - Small Dog Race Night (vs. Fayetteville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - The Ice Flyers are excited to welcome their smallest furry friends back to the Hangar for one last race of the season. Fans can register their companions to race at https://iceflyers.com/fan-zone/small-dog-race-night-registration/.

Saturday, March 2 - Bushwackers Night (vs. Fayetteville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - The Pensacola Bushwackers are back for one night only! Cheer on your favorite local beach drink as they take to the ice with an entirely new game day experience. With exclusive merchandise and bushwackers for sale, you don't want to miss this sweet treat!

Friday, March 15 - Youth Sports Night (vs. Huntsville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Join the Ice Flyers in celebrating Pensacola's youth sports community. Organizations can sign up to fundraise for their youth sports organization and compete in on-ice competitions during the intermission.

Saturday, March 16 - St. Patrick's Celebration (vs. Huntsville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Grab your green attire and head to the Hangar for a St. Patrick's Celebration. The night will feature themed activities and specialty jerseys you won't want to miss.

Friday, March 29 - Fan Friday (vs. Evansville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - Thank you, Ice Flyers fans! Join us for the last Friday night game of the regular season for a night decided by you, the fans. Be on the lookout for opportunities to cast your vote to decide what this night will feature.

Saturday, March 30 - Military Appreciation Night sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union (vs. Evansville at 7:05 p.m. CT) - The Ice Flyers have a rich history and deep connection with our armed forces. That's why the Pensacola Ice Flyers, in partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union, work to honor our community three times a year with special Military Appreciation Nights. Military personnel, active or retired, can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets for their entire party in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification.

Sunday, March 31 - Friends and Family Night (vs. Macon at 4:05 p.m. CT) - Bring your friends and family out for a fun day at the Hangar! Stay tuned for more information about the team's special Friends and Family package that offers discounted tickets and coupons to local businesses.

