Penrod Fans 13 in PaddleHeads' Win Over Mustangs

July 3, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads hit the road on Monday evening to open a 3 game series opposite the rival Billing Mustangs. This marked the PaddleHeads second appearance at Dehler Park after playing in a 6-game set in the Magic City to open the season. Starter Zach Penrod suffered his only loss thus far this season in his first outing of the year opposite the Mustangs. It did not take long to see that things would go much differently on this night for the Idaho native in a simply spectacular evening for Penrod.

In one stretch from the end of the 2nd through the 4th, Penrod would retire 7 batters in a row via a strikeout in a remarkable sequence. Each batter in the stretch would strike out swinging. When it was all said and done, Penrod would walk off the mound having not allowed a single run over 7 innings. This only told part of the story as Billings would not see a single runner reach base against Penrod until the 4th. The PaddleHeads offense would find all the success they needed behind a fifth inning rally to provide more than enough support for Penrod in a 6-0 victory over Billings.

