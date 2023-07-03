Chuks Drop Heartbreaker in Series Finale

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Raptors played their last game until the end of the season on Sunday evening at Melaleuca Field.

Dylan Gotto got the start for the Chukars, while Jake Mullholland was on the bump for the Raptors.

Both teams scored early in the ballgame. The Raptors took an early lead on an RBI double from Logan Williams. But Idaho Falls answered back in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI groundout from Eduardo Acosta, followed by an RBI double by Michael Kohn.

At the end of one the Chukars took a 2-1 lead. Ogden responded however, and scored five runs in the second inning. Four of them coming off the bat of Logan Williams, who hit his third grand slam of this six game series. Williams hit six home runs in six games against the Chukars.

Ogden continued for two more in the third inning and at one point, led 8-2 in the ballgame. The Chukars started their long climb back in the bottom of the third, scoring one on a sac fly that was dropped by Ogden's left fielder Nick Ultsch. Kohn picked up the RBI, only one of his three this game.

The Chukars broke out in the fourth inning, scoring four in the frame. Eduardo Acosta picked up an RBI single, followed by a two RBI double from Trevor Halsema, which was then followed by Kohn driving in one more.

Ogden scored one in the sixth, but then the Chukars answered with six of their own in the bottom half. The runs came on an RBI groundout from Tyler Wyatt, and RBI singles from Hunter Hudson, Anthony Frechette, and Bryce Brown. At the end of 6, Idaho Falls led 13-9.

The Raptors tied the game in the eighth inning, scoring four in the frame thanks to an RBI single from Juan Teixeira, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly. In the eighth inning, the game was tied 13-13.

After giving up a leadoff walk to Sal Gozzo, he advanced all the way around the bases on a passed ball and two wild pitches, which gave the Raptors a 14-13 lead, and the Chukars would lose a heartbreaker by that score.

Idaho Falls moves on to Great Falls this week to take on the Voyagers.

