Pena Named Carolina League Player of the Week

June 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, today announced that outfielder Erick Pena has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of June 10-16.

Pena has been on a roll in the month of June, hitting .341 with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI in 13 games, but it all came together for the outfielder last week. In six games, Pena led the Carolina League with a 1.224 OPS to go along with a .333 average, two doubles, two triples, a homer and six RBI. He drew four walks in 26 plate appearances and swiped three bases in the series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Although he is just 21 years old, Pena is in his third season with the Columbia Fireflies. The lefty has put up his best offensive numbers in his career in 2024. He is hitting .223 with a .311 on-base percentage and has five homers and 24 RBI in his first 55 games this season. This is the first time he has won a League Award.

Pena is the second Fireflies player to win a League Weekly Award this season, joining Hunter Patteson, who won the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award for the week of April 8-14.

Columbia returns home June 18 to play eight games in six days against the Carolina Mudcats. The Fireflies are kicking out all the stops with Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, Budweiser Thirsty Thursday and our new Friday and Saturday happy hours where fans can enjoy $5 drafts prior to first pitch. Saturday is also Bluey at the Ballpark night, presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.