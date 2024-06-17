Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 18-23

June 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia ends the first-half and kicks off the second-half of the 2024 season against the first-place Northern Division team, the Carolina Mudcats. Cheer on the Fireflies as they will finish the first half in second in the division and try to start the second half on a hot streak!

Ticket Links and Game Times:

Tuesday, June 18: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, June 19: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 7:05 pm

Thursday, June 20: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 7:05 pm

Friday, June 21: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 7:05 pm

Saturday, June 22: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 6:05 pm

Sunday, June 23: Fireflies vs Mudcats: 5:05 pm

Food Fight on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday: We're kicking off the homestand with some extra fun as the Fireflies don their Carolina Grits Jerseys for a doubleheader beginning with the continuation of a suspended game with the Mudcats that took place in Zebulon in May. If you're in attendance, you can purchase $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite while you're at the game!

Juneteenth Celebration Presented by Colonial Life: We're celebrating our nation's second Independence Day on Juneteenth as we commemorate the end of slavery and look at those who have left positive impacts on the game of baseball and the Midlands community.

LaNorris Sellers Appearance presented by Garnet Trust on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: Are you excited for football season? It all kicks off at Segra Park this week! LaNorris Sellers will be at Segra Park, meeting with fans and signing autographs. Don't miss out on your chance to meet QB1 and cheer on the Gamecocks and Fireflies to victory! It's also a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails.

Larry Doby Night Presented by The COMET and Soda Cap Connector: We're honoring one of the Midlands' finest members, Camden native Larry Doby this Friday with a t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance at Segra Park. Tonight also marks the return of the Summer Happy Hour. Fans can enjoy $5 domestic drafts from gates open until first pitch at Segra Park!

Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services: Everyone's favorite pup family is heading to the Fireflies game Saturday! That's right!! This is your chance to meet and get a picture with Bluey!! If that weren't enough, we'll also have a post-game fireworks show and after gates open until first pitch, fans can enjoy $5 domestic drafts.

Negro League Celebration: We're celebrating the history of the Negro Leagues at Segra Park this Sunday Funday. We'll have pre-game player autographs and post-game kids can run the bases courtesy to Bang Back Pinball Lounge, but we'll also pay homage to those who played in the Negro Leagues and made their mark on the game here in the south. We'll also continue our Summer Happy Hour specials where fans can purchase $5 domestic drafts from gates open until first pitch.

Scouting the Opponent

The Carolina Mudcats enter this series with a magic number of one to eliminate the Lynchburg Hillcats from contention and to clinch the first-half Carolina League Northern Division crown. The Mudcats haven't excelled in any individual area of play, rather they have been great at just about everything during the 2024 season. Heading into this series, they have the second-highest batting average and the sixth-best ERA in the Carolina League. They're led by 19-year-old shortstop Cooper Pratt, who's hitting .314 with 24 RBI in 48 games. There's also outfielder Yophery Rodriguez who has 21 extra-base hits in 56 games to pair with a .252 batting average. The tandem are ranked as the Brewers eighth and ninth-best prospects. 18-year-old Josh Knoph is the top prospect arm on the Mudcats. So far this year, he has a 4.05 ERA and a balmy 48 punchouts in just 40 innings of work.

