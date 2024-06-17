GreenJackets Homestand Preview #7

June 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, will host the Charleston RiverDogs for the final time this year from June 25-30. As the weather continues to warm, the GreenJackets continue to provide plenty of reasons to visit the ballpark each week, including Pickleball Night, a Garnet and Black edition of College Night, and Pirate Day!

Tuesday, June 25th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

SweetWater Discount Day - Presented by SweetWater Brewing Co.

A sweet deal is in the works for all fans thanks to SweetWater! Fans can purchase $8 cans or drafts at the SweetWater Stand!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, June 5th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Pickleball Night

The fast-growing sport takes center stage at SRP Park! Fans can purchase a special ticket package here that includes a GreenJackets pickleball paddle made by Volair!

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by The Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to Wednesday Games in 2024! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Retirement Resource, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information.

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Twin Peaks

The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower.

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deal - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket at the 19th hole by the main entrance.

Thursday, June 27th| First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

College Night: Garnet and Black

Calling all Gamecock fans, put your school colors on and come get loud as we celebrate your alma mater at SRP Park!

The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Garnet and Black Koozie courtesy of SRP Federal Credit Union

Thirsty Thursdayä - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS99, and HD98.3

Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals with $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call!

Friday, June 28th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

Faith and Family Night

Join us at the ballpark for a night of family and worship!

Joining Auggie will be Julius with the Rome Emperors for a special appearance from our Braves Affiliate!

Braves BUZZfest

The Jackets will take after their parent club every Friday, rocking their red Braves-style jerseys and caps on the field.

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Bold Rock drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend, presented by Bold Rock! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, June 29th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Parenthood Night - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health

Whether you're just getting started or an old pro, we're celebrating parents and all they do at SRP Park! Join us for tips, tricks, and fun encompassing all the joys of parenthood.

Post Game Fireworks - Presented by Joe Dirt Fireworks

Stick around postgame for one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA, presented by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 4:45-5:00pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm, with local artist Adam Harris Thompson performing! Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:05!

Sunday, June 30th |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

Pirates of the Savannah River Day

Marauders and scallywags alike will descend on SRP Park for Pirate Day! Join us for food and drink specials, pirate-themed items in the Hive Pro Shop, and a splash zone in section 109!

Sahlen Family Sunday

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (12:30-1:00pm)

Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Bark in the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, and Best Friends Animal Care of North Augusta

The park is going to the dogs! Fans can bring their canine friends to the game and enjoy the sunshine, provided the dog stays leashed and the waiver found here is signed.

Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, and Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can join the coolest club in town! Fans that are part of the Jr Jackets Kids Club receive a FREE GA ticket to select Sunday home games! Fans can sign up their young ones HERE.

The GreenJackets kick off the month of July with a 9-game homestand beginning on July 4th! Augusta will host the Columbia Fireflies from July 4-6, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers from July 9-14. To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2024 home games at SRP Park, click HERE!

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 17, 2024

GreenJackets Homestand Preview #7 - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.