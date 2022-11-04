Pelletier Shines in Pro Debut

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Looking to avenge their first loss of the year, the Havoc would take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers at home for Noche de Lobos Diablos.

Starting off strong, the Havoc took an early 1-0 lead from Cole Reginato. Nick Latinovich would shut the door and end the period 1-0.

Tristan Pelletier would steal the show with a massive hit that lead to his first professional goal and a goal that would be the game-winning goal.

Pelletier would add another goal in the third period while Bair Gendunov would seal the deal with the empty net goal.

Latinovich would remain undefeated and get his third win of the year.

