Dawgs Edged 4-2 by Marksmen

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs had what seemed to be a game-tying goal disallowed late in the contest, and fell 4-2 to the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night at Berglund Center. Stephen Alvo and Travis Broughman scored for Roanoke.

The first period featured a quick pace of play from both teams, but ended scoreless. Roanoke outshot Fayetteville 10-5 during the stanza, and each team had a power play chance go awry.

Fayetteville struck first in the second period on a rebound goal by D-Jay Jerome at 4:03. Drake Glover followed his own shot shortly after for a rebound tally of his own to make it 2-0 Marksmen at 5:58. A long-range snipe by Alvo cut the deficit in half at 7:30, but a Taylor McCloy power play score late in the period put the Dawgs down 3-1 entering the second intermission.

The Dawgs roared to life in the third period, outshooting the Marksmen 20-5 in the final frame. Broughman scored one of the goals of the year so far on a sweet feed by Nick Ford after Alvo found Ford on a 150-foot pass from behind the Roanoke net. Broughman dangled twice in the Fayetteville crease to make it 3-2 at 6:56. Broughman had a game-tying power play goal canceled out due to a controversial goaltender interference call in the final minutes, and Brady Heppner had another chance in the final 90 seconds that somehow stayed out of the Fayetteville cage. Brian Bowen tucked home an empty-net goal with 26 seconds left to ice the game for the Marksmen.

Austyn Roudebush stopped 19-of-22 shots faced for the Dawgs, while Jason Pawloski stood on his head with 40 saves on 42 shots faced in Fayetteville's victory. Roanoke was 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 1-for-2.

Austyn Roudebush stopped 19-of-22 shots faced for the Dawgs, while Jason Pawloski stood on his head with 40 saves on 42 shots faced in Fayetteville's victory. Roanoke was 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 1-for-2.

Roanoke will hit the road to face the Knoxville Ice Bears tomorrow, November 5, at 7:35 p.m. EST

