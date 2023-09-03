Pelicans Strikeout 19, Beat RiverDogs 7-1

On a day that was originally slated to be a doubleheader, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Charleston RiverDogs played just one game as the Birds won 7-1 on Saturday night. The win pushed the Pelicans to a 71-52 record and 32-26 in the second half. The RiverDogs dropped to 64-60 and 37-31 in the second half after clinching a playoff spot on Friday night.

It was a great game for the Pelicans' pitching staff as Marino Santy (3-2) struck out a career-high-tying eight batters through four shutout innings out of the bullpen to take the win. Starter Drew Gray also tied his career-high with seven strikeouts in his start that lasted three innings. Sam Armstrong and Jose Romero each added two strikeouts each to finish at 19 for the game, tying the team's season-high.

Two players collected three hits as Brian Kalmer (3-4, 3B, RBI) and Reivaj Garcia (3-5, 2B, RBI) paced the Birds' lineup. Pedro Ramirez (2-4, RBI, BB) also posed a multi-hit game with a run driven in. Myrtle Beach's lineup posted 15 hits for the game.

After facing just seven batters in his 1 2/3 inning start, Gary Gill Hill (0-1) took the loss with one earned run. The following three bullpen arms gave up at least one run through the final 7 1/3 innings.

Charleston's one run came on a Cooper Kinney (0-3, RBI) RBI groundout in the top of the eighth inning. The RiverDogs walked just once and collected just two hits with each batter except one striking out at least once.

The series concludes on Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m.

