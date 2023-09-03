Birds Fall in Series Finale to RiverDogs 10-0

September 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







In their final road game of the 2023 regular season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell 10-0 to the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday evening as the RiverDogs took the series with three wins in five games. The Pelicans dropped to 71-53 and 32-27 in the second half while the RiverDogs improved to 65-60 and 38-21 in the second half. These two teams will meet in the first round of the playoffs beginning September 12th in Charleston.

It was a quiet night for the Pelicans' bats as they were shutout for the 10th time this season. Jonathon Long (1-2, 2 BB) reached base three times while Miguel Pabon (1-3, 3B) knocked the only extra-base hit with a triple. The Pelicans collected just four hits in the loss.

Only three pitchers were used with starter Kevin Valdez (2-3) taking the loss with three earned runs across four innings off five hits and three walks with one home run. Luis Martinez-Gomez followed with five more earned runs in his 1 2/3 relief innings.

Brayden Taylor (2-5, HR, 3B, 4 RBI) hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third to bring home two and later hit a two-run triple in the sixth. Colton Ledbetter (1-5, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run homer in the sixth to cap off the seven-run inning. Charleston tallied 12 hits in their final regular season home game.

Six pitchers were used as the second arm out of the bullpen, Alex Ayala Jr. (2-5), took the win with a scoreless 1 2/3 innings with one strikeout. Starter Santiago Suarez gave up three hits but no runs in his four innings. The RiverDogs struck out seven and walked four in the win.

The Pelicans return home for their final homestand of the regular season as the Columbia Fireflies come to Pelicans Ballpark starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.